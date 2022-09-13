After they came thru blockchain, i went looking for what was active

this is part one of two, and as you can see, this is extremely hard for me emotionally as i am busting theough it but by the end of the second video, i realized my notebooks matched perfectly.

@tinfoilhatter

wow, huh? has anyone even attempted to tell you how awesome you are? well, forgive them, they have no idea, probably, haha

hey, you're not 'really' doin' anything to the villains, or the enemy,,, they're the ones who've done it, right? whatever happens, it's gonnabe alright, hopefully, right? ultimately, it simply has to, thanks, thanks, again to you and all you unseen friends



@P§inerG¥

that is right sir .. those of us checkin in here and i am certain other folks have spots where they are coming together and sorting what authentically works. it /is/ going to be ok bc we are paying attention, praying and loving our families.