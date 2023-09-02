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The Science Delusion | Rupert Sheldrake Banned TEDx Talk
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402 views • September 02, 2023

TED ‘Bans' The Science Delusion.

Rupert Sheldrake gave a talk entitled ‘The Science Delusion' at TEDx Whitechapel, on 12 Jan 2013. The talk was censored by TED and, relegated to a corner of their website and stamped with a warning.
The theme for the night was Visions for Transition: Challenging existing paradigms and redefining values (for a more beautiful world). In response to protests from two hardcore materialists in the US, the talk was taken out of circulation by TED, relegated to a corner of their website, and stamped with a warning label.

Room for discussion was made, but those who condemned the talk never showed up. The vast majority of those who spoke out were outraged, including those who'd never heard of morphic resonance. Ironically, before the banning the video had a modest 35,000 views; since then its clones have been watched over 5 million times. It's also been dubbed in Russian and has subtitles in 20+ languages.

In total, the comments for Sheldrake and Hancock have exceeded those for any other TED Talk, or any other topic on the TED website for that matter. Sheldrake shared his experience, and his conversation with Chris Anderson, in this interview on Skeptiko.

Release Date: 2013
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🔗 All Credit To Rupert Sheldrake: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hO4p3xeTtUA

🔗 TED "Bans" the Science Delusion: https://www.sheldrake.org/reactions/tedx-whitechapel-the-banned-talk

📖 Read - The Science Delusion By Rupert Sheldrake ► HERE: https://argos.vu/wp-content/uploads/2016/05/the-science-delusion-rupert-sheldrake.pdf
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