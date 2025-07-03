Trump and Kennedy promised transparency!

(found on Dr. Judy's transcripts: https://therealdrjudy.com/judy-mikovits-transcripts/ )

It's insane, and they're sitting there in the ACIP meeting saying this, and a father basically said, I wouldn't put that in my kid, and then voted for it anyway. We're watching this complete joke play out, and that's what Trump Kennedy promised you.





Transparency. Do we all just sit there and do nothing when they lie in front of Congress, the Governor of Hawaii. Well, yeah, we did. Wait a minute. He just said it wasn't a respiratory virus. Now we all know it's a vascular disease, but hey, we did that in George Washington University Vaccine Court. They've got to show you, that's Job 6:2, and they say it's plausible deniability. Trump and Kennedy are doing everything they can to show you how insane this is. We should just be getting the popcorn and enjoying the ride.





When I saw people at the Hospital Homicide at the Thrive 25 conference in West Palm Beach last weekend, and the lady walks up to me and her frontal lobe is destroyed. Well, what did that :all those shots, starting with Gardasil, and then all you have to do is detonate the bioweapon with a laser, or whatever the heavy metal stuff they're shooting through the sky.





Clay Clark Thrive Time Show July 2nd 2025: https://rumble.com/v6vmy6h-dr.-judy-mikovits-what-is-going-with-elon-musks.html