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Computer Intelligence Association? Hmmm
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95 views • February 11, 2021
I was researching some tech companies when I happened across a Computer Intelligence Association. I thought because of the name it would be funny if it were a front for the CIA or something. Sure enough after looking more into the company I did notice quite a few oddities. Let's explore because I am not quite sure what this company(s) is(are).
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