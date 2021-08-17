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Blacklist and Muted list options now in D.Buzz
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10 views • August 17, 2021
D.Buzz has added the ability for users to mute and unmute other users, also add authors to blacklist or remove them. Additionally, you now have the option to follow specific authors and their blacklist or muted lists or promote one of your own.
With these new features users are now empowered to better filter the type of content they wish to see and wish not to see.
Read the full announcement post right here :
https://peakd.com/hive-139531/@dbuzz/bi-weekly-development-updates-for-dbuzz-today--blacklists-and-more
With these new features users are now empowered to better filter the type of content they wish to see and wish not to see.
Read the full announcement post right here :
https://peakd.com/hive-139531/@dbuzz/bi-weekly-development-updates-for-dbuzz-today--blacklists-and-more
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