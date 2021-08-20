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TALIBAN MARCHING IN STREETS WITH US WEAPONS!
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80 views • August 20, 2021
Taliban are promoting the new CALIPHATE. Isis & Al-Quida terrorist are being flown in to become a GLOBAL THREAT. A great excuse for the US Military Industrial Complex to send our sons & daughters back into another money making war.
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