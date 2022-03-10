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CHP Talks: Third Education Revolution!
CHP Canada
CHP Canada
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26 views • March 10, 2022
March 10, 2022: My guest this week is Bruce Friesen, founder of Life Tree Church in Victoria, BC; he also is the founder of Children Arise Ministries and Kingdomize Global. He is on the leadership team of Third Education Revolution and works around the globe in promoting new, dramatically successful models for education. His goal is to see Christ’s kingdom manifest on earth “as it is in heaven.”

Learn more at:
Third Education Revolution website: https://www.thirdeducationrevolution.com/

Third Education Revolution book: https://www.amazon.ca/Third-Education-Revolution-School-College-ebook/dp/B092W1P6PF

Truth Matters—Economics—Vishal Mangalwadi: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GcN_D4AEMhw&;t=119s

Truth Matters—Education: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nvdbXQmntqU&;t=92s


Watch and subscribe to all censored and banned CHP Canada content at our Brighteon Channel: https://brighteon.com/channel/chpcanada

CHP TALKS is also now available as a podcast; subscribe and listen at:
Apple Podcasts: https://podcasts.apple.com/ca/podcast/chp-talks/id1517269201
buzzsprout: https://www.buzzsprout.com/1134824

For more information on our party, visit us at http://www.chp.ca
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Keywords
studentseducationlearningcanadapastorchp canadachristian heritage partyrod taylorleadershipugandabruce friesenbrucefriesenchildren arise ministrieskingdomize globallife tree churchthird educationthirdeducationchpcanadachp talks
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy