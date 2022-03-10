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CHP Talks: Third Education Revolution!
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26 views • March 10, 2022
March 10, 2022: My guest this week is Bruce Friesen, founder of Life Tree Church in Victoria, BC; he also is the founder of Children Arise Ministries and Kingdomize Global. He is on the leadership team of Third Education Revolution and works around the globe in promoting new, dramatically successful models for education. His goal is to see Christ’s kingdom manifest on earth “as it is in heaven.”
Learn more at:
Third Education Revolution website: https://www.thirdeducationrevolution.com/
Third Education Revolution book: https://www.amazon.ca/Third-Education-Revolution-School-College-ebook/dp/B092W1P6PF
Truth Matters—Economics—Vishal Mangalwadi: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GcN_D4AEMhw&;t=119s
Truth Matters—Education: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nvdbXQmntqU&;t=92s
Watch and subscribe to all censored and banned CHP Canada content at our Brighteon Channel: https://brighteon.com/channel/chpcanada
CHP TALKS is also now available as a podcast; subscribe and listen at:
Apple Podcasts: https://podcasts.apple.com/ca/podcast/chp-talks/id1517269201
buzzsprout: https://www.buzzsprout.com/1134824
For more information on our party, visit us at http://www.chp.ca
Support us by donating here: https://www.chp.ca/donate
GAB: https://gab.com/CHPCanada
MINDS: https://www.minds.com/CHPCanada
TWITTER: https://twitter.com/CHPCanada
FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/CHP.ca.Canada/
Learn more at:
Third Education Revolution website: https://www.thirdeducationrevolution.com/
Third Education Revolution book: https://www.amazon.ca/Third-Education-Revolution-School-College-ebook/dp/B092W1P6PF
Truth Matters—Economics—Vishal Mangalwadi: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GcN_D4AEMhw&;t=119s
Truth Matters—Education: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nvdbXQmntqU&;t=92s
Watch and subscribe to all censored and banned CHP Canada content at our Brighteon Channel: https://brighteon.com/channel/chpcanada
CHP TALKS is also now available as a podcast; subscribe and listen at:
Apple Podcasts: https://podcasts.apple.com/ca/podcast/chp-talks/id1517269201
buzzsprout: https://www.buzzsprout.com/1134824
For more information on our party, visit us at http://www.chp.ca
Support us by donating here: https://www.chp.ca/donate
GAB: https://gab.com/CHPCanada
MINDS: https://www.minds.com/CHPCanada
TWITTER: https://twitter.com/CHPCanada
FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/CHP.ca.Canada/
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