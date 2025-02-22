Spring Planting Preps! 🤩🐶

It was a busy and back-breaking week sifting garden soil and relocating it down to the lower garden. But it's well worth the pain! 😝 I rewarded myself with some tasty treat: Korean-style boiled eggs, and a delicious lamb rice pilaf. 🤤 I was surprised this week to find two pineapple fruits sprouting! It’s been a long wait.





"A garden is a grand teacher. It teaches patience and careful watchfulness; it teaches industry and thrift; above all it teaches entire trust." Gertrude Jekyll