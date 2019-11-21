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HARD LANDING AHEAD: Are credit air bags ready?
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9 views • November 21, 2019
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Link to slides and sources: https://www.itmtrading.com/blog/hard-lending-ahead-credit-air-bags-ready-lynette-zang/
For the first time since 2008, no junk bonds were issued in December 2018. “This is clearly more than year-end jitters,” said Guy LeBas, a strategist at Janney Montgomery Scott. “What we’re seeing now is pretty typical for end-of-credit-cycle behavior.” Voila, they too are calling the pattern shift that indicates the end is close.
What about governments and central banks? They have their own problems; Trade Wars, Government Shutdowns, Bexit, Italy, bloated balance sheets and massive deficits with trillions in new government debt required. Who do you think will come first?
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If you want to know what to actually DO about all of this, that's what we specialize in at ITM Trading. How do you protect your wealth for the next collapse and financial reset?
Yes Gold and Silver, but what types? How much of each? What strategy? And what long term plan?
If you're asking these questions you're already ahead of the game...
We're here to help, as it is our mission to safeguard the public from the inevitable downfall of the dollar, stock markets, and real estate.
We are the most recommended precious metals company in the industry for good reason, because we create lifetime relationships with our clients, and facilitate strategies for lifetime security.
Find out if you're properly protected today...
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Call Today for Your 1st Strategy Session: 877-410-1414
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For Instant Updates and Important News, please follow us on:
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By ITM Trading's Lynette Zang
ITM Trading Inc. © Copyright, 1995 - 2018 All Rights Reserved.
REGISTRATION IS NOW OPEN...
ITM Trading's LIVE STRATEGY EVENT: by Lynette Zang
(Workshop for Serious Investors)
https://www.itmtradingevents.com
Get your FREE ITM INVESTMENT GUIDE:
http://info.itmtrading.com/thanks-yt-free-guide/?ytv
Link to slides and sources: https://www.itmtrading.com/blog/hard-lending-ahead-credit-air-bags-ready-lynette-zang/
For the first time since 2008, no junk bonds were issued in December 2018. “This is clearly more than year-end jitters,” said Guy LeBas, a strategist at Janney Montgomery Scott. “What we’re seeing now is pretty typical for end-of-credit-cycle behavior.” Voila, they too are calling the pattern shift that indicates the end is close.
What about governments and central banks? They have their own problems; Trade Wars, Government Shutdowns, Bexit, Italy, bloated balance sheets and massive deficits with trillions in new government debt required. Who do you think will come first?
STAY IN THE KNOW!
For Critical Info, Strategies, and Updates, Subscribe here:
https://www.youtube.com/user/ITMTrading?sub_confirmation=1
THEN WHAT?
If you want to know what to actually DO about all of this, that's what we specialize in at ITM Trading. How do you protect your wealth for the next collapse and financial reset?
Yes Gold and Silver, but what types? How much of each? What strategy? And what long term plan?
If you're asking these questions you're already ahead of the game...
We're here to help, as it is our mission to safeguard the public from the inevitable downfall of the dollar, stock markets, and real estate.
We are the most recommended precious metals company in the industry for good reason, because we create lifetime relationships with our clients, and facilitate strategies for lifetime security.
Find out if you're properly protected today...
ITM TRADING:
Helping Build Your Future, Freedom, and Legacy
Call Today for Your 1st Strategy Session: 877-410-1414
You can also email us at: [email protected]
For Instant Updates and Important News, please follow us on:
https://www.ITMTrading.com
https://twitter.com/itmtrading
https://twitter.com/itmtrading_zang
https://facebook.com/ITMTrading
By ITM Trading's Lynette Zang
ITM Trading Inc. © Copyright, 1995 - 2018 All Rights Reserved.
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