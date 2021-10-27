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(DIVOC PASS) The World Economic Forum (WEF) really want our Blood..[27.10.2021]
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112 views • October 27, 2021
UPLINK: Crowdsourcing Innovation to Address the World’s Most Pressing Challenges
https://www.weforum.org/videos - https://uplink.weforum.org/
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Demonic possession DIVOC = COVID | 1=A 9=I Artificial Intelligence
Divoc Meaning In Hebrew – The meaning of the name DIVOC… Possession of a malevolent soul and is of Hebrew start. Divoc suggests in Latin… discrete, partition/upset. Segment. Tear away/open/isolated, obliterate/in two.
1. represents the letter A ( First letter in the alphabet)
9. represents the letter I (Ninth letter in the alphabet)
1=A 9=I = AI or Artificial Intelligence
COVID Backwards is DIVOC = Demonic Possession
Symbolism will aid in their downfall.
https://duckduckgo.com/?q=DIVOC+PASS&;t=ironbrowser&ia=web
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1,065 views Oct 27, 2021
Sheep Farm Studios
9.67K subscribers
https://youtu.be/7X2YakPLJJo
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCqF8lfsOOQrw0UyoK8feg_w
https://www.weforum.org/videos - https://uplink.weforum.org/
--
Demonic possession DIVOC = COVID | 1=A 9=I Artificial Intelligence
Divoc Meaning In Hebrew – The meaning of the name DIVOC… Possession of a malevolent soul and is of Hebrew start. Divoc suggests in Latin… discrete, partition/upset. Segment. Tear away/open/isolated, obliterate/in two.
1. represents the letter A ( First letter in the alphabet)
9. represents the letter I (Ninth letter in the alphabet)
1=A 9=I = AI or Artificial Intelligence
COVID Backwards is DIVOC = Demonic Possession
Symbolism will aid in their downfall.
https://duckduckgo.com/?q=DIVOC+PASS&;t=ironbrowser&ia=web
--
1,065 views Oct 27, 2021
Sheep Farm Studios
9.67K subscribers
https://youtu.be/7X2YakPLJJo
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCqF8lfsOOQrw0UyoK8feg_w
Keywords
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