Hidden Story Of The U.S. (part.1)

Hidden Story Of The U.S.

* Andrew Jackson

* Jekyll Island

* Divine Sovereignty Under God's Law Roger Kent (Roage) discusses some of the hidden story on how the deep state came into power and enslaved the people. Disclaimer with regards to the eye symbol. If you notice, in the enter of the eye there is an Ø in the middle. Think of the symbol of ghostbusters and replace the Ghost with the eye. That is the intention. (I say this before conspiracy theorists begin saying "Illuminati" when its actually an anti eye symbol.) Roage explains why he uses this symbol.

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Why do I use the Ø symbol? Why do I use the Ø symbol and what does it mean? We are not permitted without consequences to name the “supreme omnipotent consciousness” and even using the term “supreme omnipotent consciousness” instantiates negative consequences. The name “God” also violates that principle. So when people say “Please God! Help me!” They first insult the being then ask that something be done. I use Ø in this way so that people have a placeholder that points in every direction except direction I mean. In the sum of all human, feeling thought and experience there are no words or things that can be used to describe, express or identify the “supreme omnipotent consciousness”. Said another way take all the “being not is”, leaves only what the “being is”. It is even more complicated because time itself is removed leaving the “is” verb out also leaving only “being” which also is absent. “Existence” has a beginning and an end because of temporal restrictions and that which observes from eternity lies outside of time. In set notation: {In the Set of all human, feeling thought and experience there are nothing that can be used to describe, express or identify the “supreme omnipotent consciousness”}={Ø} or Empty Set. Ø points to all that “it” is not when “it is not an “it” leaving the “it” without reference. When reading on one comes to the Ø symbol it helps to have a phonetic. I use “ahn” as my phonetic in reading and speaking. One is free to choose their own provide we each understand that a particular phonetic points to the empty set symbol.

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In essence; the symbol represents what God is not. We are not permitted to use any images or names to represent it. It is considered idolatry and it breaks Law 1 of the ten commandments. Hope this clears things up for any conspiracy theorists out there. Please share the video and help share the knowledge. Wanna know the being men call God? You dont need another man to have direct communication. Reclaim your divine RIGHT!

*Hidden Story Of The U.S. (Part 2):

https://www.brighteon.com/c2f41225-6e21-4a2b-92a6-85d5ba295594



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Cheat Sheet: http://www.roage.com/res/html/CheatSheetMarkV.html