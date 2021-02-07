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[유튜브삭제영상1] [백신] 유튜브에서 삭제된 영상입니다.
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14208 views • February 07, 2021
[백신] 유튜브에서 삭제된 영상입니다.
링크
주님이야기 서브채널-( Second Channel) .
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC_8ZH5CUshAhrdOQkmeBdQw?view_as=subscriber
4분영상 펀벡스 (Funvax 4min)- https://blog.naver.com/spiritualwarfare/222068266638
이스라엘 라디오 방송 유튜브 (Israel Radio Youtube)- https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=t7rkJ1pnxgM&;t=449s
이왕재교수 (Professer Lee)- https://www.upinews.kr/newsView/upi202101150084
이스라엘 백신 사망자 리스트 (Israel Vaccine death list)- http://www.nakim.org/israel-forums/viewforum.php?f=36&;news=%D7%A0%D7%A4%D7%92%D7%A2%D7%99%D7%9D_%D7%9E%D7%97%D7%99%D7%A1%D7%95%D7%9F_%D7%94%D7%A7%D7%95%D7%A8%D7%95%D7%A0%D7%94
이스라엘 라디오 방송국 (Israel Radio Broadcast)- https://www.patreon.com/posts/47029229
미국 CDC 백신 사망자수 (USA CDC VACCINE)- https://www.medalerts.org/vaersdb/findfield.php?EVENTS=on&;PAGENO=1&PERPAGE=10&ESORT=&REVERSESORT=&VAX=(COVID19)&VAXTYPES=(COVID-19)&DIED=Yes
링크
주님이야기 서브채널-( Second Channel) .
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC_8ZH5CUshAhrdOQkmeBdQw?view_as=subscriber
4분영상 펀벡스 (Funvax 4min)- https://blog.naver.com/spiritualwarfare/222068266638
이스라엘 라디오 방송 유튜브 (Israel Radio Youtube)- https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=t7rkJ1pnxgM&;t=449s
이왕재교수 (Professer Lee)- https://www.upinews.kr/newsView/upi202101150084
이스라엘 백신 사망자 리스트 (Israel Vaccine death list)- http://www.nakim.org/israel-forums/viewforum.php?f=36&;news=%D7%A0%D7%A4%D7%92%D7%A2%D7%99%D7%9D_%D7%9E%D7%97%D7%99%D7%A1%D7%95%D7%9F_%D7%94%D7%A7%D7%95%D7%A8%D7%95%D7%A0%D7%94
이스라엘 라디오 방송국 (Israel Radio Broadcast)- https://www.patreon.com/posts/47029229
미국 CDC 백신 사망자수 (USA CDC VACCINE)- https://www.medalerts.org/vaersdb/findfield.php?EVENTS=on&;PAGENO=1&PERPAGE=10&ESORT=&REVERSESORT=&VAX=(COVID19)&VAXTYPES=(COVID-19)&DIED=Yes
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