There is a 200 day delay on Media Truth

Due to the massive censorship drive controlling information about coronavirus, there is currently an astounding seven month lag time between propaganda being overwhelmed by factual news. It took approximately 200 days for the savvy misinformed to become knowledgeable enough to recognize and admit the existence of what they thought was conspiracy theory. Although 99% of them will not figure out that this information has been hidden from them for months because of their willful ignorance and lack of research, finally, the fake news they are watching had to report true news stories because they were forced into reporting it because the other networks and social media were covering it. Here is Michael Rappaport dumbfounded by reports given by Tony Fauci, CNN, and FOX a full seven months after the truth was reported. He feels like an idiot because the news he pays attention to will not report anything that will cause vaccine hesitancy.