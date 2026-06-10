Attacks ongoing NOW: US UAV was shot down over the city of Jam in Bushehr Province, southern Iran

Latest, still ongoing... I'll be updating here every few minutes for a little while... Cynthia

A U.S. unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) (said later was an MQ‑9 Reaper) was shot down over the city of Jam in Bushehr Province, southern Iran.

Latest posted:... updating at bottom or until next video or until... ?

⚡️ — INTEL: REPORTS INDICATE THAT IRGC FIRED BALLISTIC MISSILE FROM ISFAHAN.

⚡️ — A second UAV has reportedly been intercepted. The response appears to be delayed due to the presence of U.S. drones in Iranian airspace, which are attempting to detect and suppress any potential ballistic missile launches. The IRGC appears to be avoiding unnecessary risks, waiting for Iranian air defenses to engage these UAVs one by one until the threat level is reduced.

⚡️ — Explosions reported in Ahvaz, southwestern Iran.

⚡️ - Additional Airstrike on Qeshm Island.

⚡️ — Iran’s Mehr News Agency reports fresh explosions heard on Qeshm Island in southern Iran.

⚡️ — Khatam al-Anbiya military command announces it has struck several US bases in the region in retaliation for recent attacks on Iranian cities.



Initial reports of explosions in Ahvaz, Khuzestan province, southwestern Iran.

Khuzestan is home to approximately 80% of Iran's oil reserves.

NEW US WAR CRIME: U.S. strikes target civilian water infrastructure in southern Iran.



Water company manager in Sirik, southern Iran reports that U.S. missile attacks deliberately targeted water infrastructure serving the civilian population.



Targeting water supplies is a war crime under international humanitarian law and a violation of the Geneva Conventions.



The USA is a terrorist state.

NEW: In a statement, the IRGC claims it attacked the U.S. 5th Fleet in Bahrain at 02:30 AM (about two hours ago)



In a separate statement, Iran’s Khatam Al-Anbiyaa Central Headquerters also claimed U.S. bases in the region were attacked.



Very strangely, there is zero evidence for both of these claims, and no alarms sounded anywhere in the Gulf.

⚡️ — NEW: U.S. Central Command says it has completed its response to the Iranian attack on a U.S. Apache helicopter.





U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) forces completed self-defense strikes against Iran, June 9, at the Commander in Chief’s direction in response to yesterday’s downing of a U.S. Army Apache helicopter.



CENTCOM forces struck Iranian air defense, ground control stations, and surveillance radar sites near the Strait of Hormuz with precision munitions from U.S. Air Force and Navy fighter jets.



The operation was a proportional response to recent attacks on U.S. forces and international commercial ships transiting regional waters.



U.S. forces remain vigilant and postured to defend against unjustified Iranian aggression.

More:

⚡️ — A senior American official tells Fox News the situation remains active and the US military is on full alert, ready to respond should Iran decide to retaliate.

BREAKING: Sirens are sounding in Bahrain. (there is a U.S. base there) Cynthia

Adding fresh news:

NEW: IRANIAN BALLISTIC MISSILE LAUNCH FROM ISFAHAN.

BREAKING: FARS NEWS AGENCY CONFIRMED IRGC TARGETED AL-AZRAQ US AIR BASE IN JORDAN.

BREAKING: Iran’s Revolutionary Guard announces a drone attack on Ali Al-Salem Air Base in Kuwait.

BREAKING: Sirens are sounding in Kuwait.

⚡️ — NEW: Iran strikes US F-35 hangar in Jordan with Kheibar Shekan long-range solid-fuel ballistic missiles, a knowledgeable military source tells Fars News Agency.​​​​​​​​​​​​

INTEL SLAVA — SITUATION BRIEF 5:25 AM



➡️ The conflict has gone fully regional overnight. US struck 20 sites across Iran. Iran responded with strikes on US military bases in Bahrain, Kuwait, and Jordan.



➡️ Impact at US Navy base in Bahrain confirmed on footage. Kuwait sirens active.



➡️ Both sides significantly intensified their exchange of fire over the past 24 hours.



— Intel Slava Analysis

NOW: Violent Explosion Sound Were Heard In Manama, Bahrain.





@Middle_East_Spectator

@DDGeopolitics



