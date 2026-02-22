Mexico Eliminates CJNG Leader El Mencho — Cartel Launches Violent Retaliation

Nemesio Oseguera Cervantes, known as El Mencho, leader of the Jalisco New Generation Cartel (CJNG), was killed during a large-scale Mexican military operation in Jalisco.

The move comes after strong pressure from President Donald Trump’s administration, which demanded concrete results in the fight against drug trafficking and warned it could designate cartels as terrorist organizations. Mexico acted decisively, likely to prevent any direct U.S. intervention on its territory.

CJNG gunmen responded immediately. Vehicles and buses were hijacked and set ablaze, highways were blocked with so-called “narco-blockades,” and attacks were reported on a National Guard base in San Juan de los Lagos and a prison in Puerto Vallarta, where a breakout occurred. Panic spread to Guadalajara International Airport as violence escalated across the region.

The cartel’s objective is clear: create chaos, block military movements, and assert control amid an emerging power struggle.

The elimination of El Mencho is a major blow — but it has pushed Mexico into open confrontation with one of the most heavily armed criminal forces in the country.