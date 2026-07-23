The Squeeze Is On: Medicaid Scams, DOJ Crackdowns, and the Truth They Don't Want You to See

The institutions we were told to trust are crumbling. And the people in power? They're scrambling.





Christi Allen breaks down four massive stories where the public is getting squeezed—and where accountability is finally arriving. First, the Arizona Medicaid scandal: a multi-billion dollar fraud where fake sober living homes lured vulnerable Native Americans from tribal reservations with promises of help, only to harvest their identities and bill the state for millions in care that never happened. Hundreds of indictments are dropping. But how did this run for years under the nose of regulators?





Then, the DOJ is dropping the hammer on illegal voting—criminal charges, loss of citizenship, and immediate deportation for non-citizens caught casting ballots. The message is clear: the foundation of the Republic is the ballot box, and it must be protected.





The Supreme Court just handed the executive branch a massive 6-3 win on border security, affirming the authority to block dangerous criminal noncitizens from reentering the country. It's about time.





NOTICE: Many frauds weigh in as me (JMC). I NEVER promote or sell any QFS, Crypto, wallets etc. These people are reported as fraud and are banned, but new ones crop up every week.





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NOTICE: Many frauds weigh in as me (JMC). I NEVER promote or sell any QFS, Crypto, wallets etc. These people are reported as fraud and are banned but new ones crop up every week.