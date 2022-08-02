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P.1 Awful Moderna vax plan by journo mother for her 3-yr-old – Kate Emery, please don’t do it. Sunday Times Western Australia, July 31st 2022 MVI_6464
EK LIPPENMEYER
EK LIPPENMEYER
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85 views • August 02, 2022

Watch P.2 here: https://www.brighteon.com/0d3f1a04-6b1c-4ff3-87fb-244d5ff951af

The Sunday Times’ Kate Emery, I am now almost convinced, is hypnotised into believing the orthodox line on Covid-19 vaccination, and probably most of the other sanctioned nonsense inflicted upon us by Australia’s ‘leadership’. In this article, she says she is keen to see ATAGI okay Covid-19 vaccination for under 6-year-olds, so that she can have her 3-year-old daughter injected. Never mind the blatant violation of the Nuremberg Code, because, even though Kate is willing on behalf of her child, she is not able to give fully-informed consent, because that is illegal for Australia’s doctors to assist with. I hope she doesn’t do this to her child, but if so, when the realisation hits her of what she’s been hoaxed into doing, I wish for her as much comfort as possible and as little harm to her little one as can be. Now, sadly, history shows that people in the brainwashed class as Kate Emery, can turn on the dissenters. How might she behave if the government says lock away the unvaccinated, or worse?

Keywords
healthbig pharmavaccinationmedicinenaturopathywestern australiamodernacovid-19 vaccinationsunday timeskate emerylong-covidchildrens vaccinationdr daryl chengprofessor robert booypaul griffin
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