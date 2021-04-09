© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Guitar Solo Improv #1 | Charvel San Dimas Hard Rock
Follow
0
Share
Report
31 views • April 09, 2021
I thought I would brush up on my improvisational guitar playing after working out and recording guitar parts for too long and neglecting guitar improvisation for far too long. I have always enjoyed improvising on the guitar and jamming, whether that be with composed tracks and/or other musicians and so on. I have also realised I need to expand my horizons a bit and add some more chops and licks to my guitar vocabulary. Plus, clean up my sloppiness! :D
You may have noticed the guitar in the video is a Charvel Pro-Mod San Dimas style 1 model in satin black with Floyd Rose.
If you enjoyed this video, please like, comment, share and subscribe! :)
Any comments, please post below. :)
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/moonrunnermusic
Website: http://www.dramamaskevolution.com
Facebook Page: https://www.facebook.com/MoonrunnerMusic
Twitter: https://twitter.com/dramamask
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/dramamask1973
Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/artist/5GjJDiZRKJ7B2iIIpRNfNz
Distrokid Referral Link: https://distrokid.com/vip/seven/1317232
You may have noticed the guitar in the video is a Charvel Pro-Mod San Dimas style 1 model in satin black with Floyd Rose.
If you enjoyed this video, please like, comment, share and subscribe! :)
Any comments, please post below. :)
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/moonrunnermusic
Website: http://www.dramamaskevolution.com
Facebook Page: https://www.facebook.com/MoonrunnerMusic
Twitter: https://twitter.com/dramamask
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/dramamask1973
Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/artist/5GjJDiZRKJ7B2iIIpRNfNz
Distrokid Referral Link: https://distrokid.com/vip/seven/1317232
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.