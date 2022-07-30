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Putin Panic! Ukraine Uses HIMARS Rocket System Relentlessly To Blow Up Russian Positions
High Hopes
High Hopes
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174 views • July 30, 2022

US Military News


Jul 28, 2022 The Ukrainian army continued to use US-supplied HIMARS to destroy Russian defenses. HIMARS rocket explosions were heard several times in the Donbas region, causing Vladimir Putin's troops to panic.


The latest report, HIMARS Ukraine destroyed the headquarters of the Kremlin troops. Not only destroying military equipment but also killing some Moscow soldiers. The counterattack of the Kyiv fighters was a painful blow for Vladimir Putin, who had to bear the losses in the Donbas war.


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Ukraine Used The M270 Multiple Launch Rocket System: https://youtu.be/n5J53zJyduw


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current eventsmilitaryrussiawarputinukrainedestroyexplosionsrocketblow updonbasartillerypositionshimars
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