The ADL have announced a 'combat plan' in order to control information globally, to further secure jewish interests.





Anything that exposes zionism, criticizes Israel, AIPAC or questions disproportionate jewish influence is reframed as 'hate' and 'extremism.' The plan involves censoring the internet, restrict people's ability to speak and shutting down voices they don't like by condemning it as 'hate.' Indoctrination (or so called 'education') is also a main pillar in this plan in order to limit the dialogue to just their side of the issues. All of this is reframed in an Orwellian way as 'securing a just and inclusive society.'