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Romain Bressonnet - "On a laissé faire le régime de Kiev et on va le payer très cher"
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2 views • February 27, 2022
24 février 2022 : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Qv1-s0IYHeE
Sud Radio : https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCESTwDXpoMgiYBHipMdKTkQ
Le conflit russo-ukrainien commenté par Romain Bessonnet, secrétaire général du Cercle Aristote et auteur de « Poutine par lui-même ».
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Sud Radio : https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCESTwDXpoMgiYBHipMdKTkQ
Le conflit russo-ukrainien commenté par Romain Bessonnet, secrétaire général du Cercle Aristote et auteur de « Poutine par lui-même ».
---
🎧 Retrouvez nos podcasts et articles : https://www.sudradio.fr/
🔴 Nous suivre sur les réseaux sociaux 🔴
▪️ Facebook : https://www.facebook.com/SudRadioOfficiel
▪️ Instagram : https://www.instagram.com/sudradioofficiel
▪️ Twitter : https://twitter.com/SudRadio
▪️ TikTok : https://www.tiktok.com/@sudradio?lang=fr
☀️ Et pour plus de vidéo du Grand Matin Sud Radio : https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLaXVMKmPLMDRJgbMndsvDtzg5_BXFM7X_
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