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Child Trafficking
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166 views • January 12, 2021
Please share far and wide, however we leave it t your discretion to decide what to make out of this video, since no tangible evidence has been presented, that doesn't mean it didn't happen, we know these things happen on a regular basis, where these paedophiles go scot-free, with total impunity.
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