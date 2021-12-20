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Weather Weapons with "Frankenskies" Creator Matt Landman
Excellent PODCASTS & Real NEWS
Excellent PODCASTS & Real NEWS
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34 views • December 20, 2021
In this episode, we have a great discussion with our friend and expert on all things related to Geoengineering, 5G, EMF and other soft-kill weapon systems, Matt Landman. Matt is the Creator/Producer of the epic film "Frankenskies" which is a must-watch! This is a great conversation that covers some of the strange weather phenomenon recently, including the Kentucky tornado, and what the psychopaths might have up their sleeves. Matt is also the owner of Spero Protection Clothing, keeping you safe from harmful EMF radiation. He runs the website Actual Activists as well, where you can get daily Redpills to bolster your Truth journey!

Please follow and Support Matt Here:

https://Frankenskies.com

https://SperoGear.com

https://ActualActivists.com

https://Instagram.com/Sperogear

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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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