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Weather Weapons with "Frankenskies" Creator Matt Landman
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34 views • December 20, 2021
In this episode, we have a great discussion with our friend and expert on all things related to Geoengineering, 5G, EMF and other soft-kill weapon systems, Matt Landman. Matt is the Creator/Producer of the epic film "Frankenskies" which is a must-watch! This is a great conversation that covers some of the strange weather phenomenon recently, including the Kentucky tornado, and what the psychopaths might have up their sleeves. Matt is also the owner of Spero Protection Clothing, keeping you safe from harmful EMF radiation. He runs the website Actual Activists as well, where you can get daily Redpills to bolster your Truth journey!
Please follow and Support Matt Here:
https://Frankenskies.com
https://SperoGear.com
https://ActualActivists.com
https://Instagram.com/Sperogear
How to follow and support the Truthzilla Podcast
Website: https://Truthzilla.org
https://www.banned.video/
The Truthzilla Podcast
Please follow and Support Matt Here:
https://Frankenskies.com
https://SperoGear.com
https://ActualActivists.com
https://Instagram.com/Sperogear
How to follow and support the Truthzilla Podcast
Website: https://Truthzilla.org
https://www.banned.video/
The Truthzilla Podcast
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