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Satanic FDA: 'We're Comming For Your Fucking Children!' WAKE The FUCK UP ULF! [07.01.2022]
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112 views • January 08, 2022
There is NO such thing as a 'Coincidence'! - 'Your Silence gives Consent" - Plato
The FDA has once again bypassed and marginalized its expert committee, and rushed ahead of the expert panel to authorize a Covid booster shot for kids as young as 12 years. With scant data and little concern for an alarming myocarditis signal in young boys, the agency’s move has caused a public uproar among experts in the medical and scientific community.
The Highwire with Del Bigtree
48602 subscribers
https://www.bitchute.com/video/7NL7GRxXRDil/
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/the-highwire-with-del-bigtree/
The FDA has once again bypassed and marginalized its expert committee, and rushed ahead of the expert panel to authorize a Covid booster shot for kids as young as 12 years. With scant data and little concern for an alarming myocarditis signal in young boys, the agency’s move has caused a public uproar among experts in the medical and scientific community.
The Highwire with Del Bigtree
48602 subscribers
https://www.bitchute.com/video/7NL7GRxXRDil/
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/the-highwire-with-del-bigtree/
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