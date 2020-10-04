© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The biggest star known to man
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
23 views • October 04, 2020
See how small the earth is to the universe, yet all moves in such harmony. All manifests the wisdom, power and glory of God. Yet we on this small planet have been especially blest by God. Take a look around and count your blessings. We should all learn to love one another as God has first loved us, while we were yet sinners, and He still loves us.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.