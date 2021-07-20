© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Milwaukee, Wisconsin Police Shooting and Riots | True News
Follow
0
Share
Report
10 views • July 20, 2021
Twitter: http://www.twitter.com/StefanMolyneux
MP3: http://www.fdrpodcasts.com/#/3380/milwaukee-wisconsin-police-shooting-and-riots-true-news
Soundcloud: https://soundcloud.com/stefan-molyneux/fdr-3380-milwaukee-wisconsin-police-shooting-and-riots-true-news
On Saturday at 3:30pm in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, two men fled from police on foot after a routine traffic stop. Two police officers pursued the suspects and after one of the suspects presented a semi-automatic pistol to police – he was shot and killed.
The suspect was told to drop his gun, but didn’t comply, leading to the officer firing several times, hitting the man twice, once in the chest and once in the arm. The officer involved was wearing a body camera during the incident.
In mere hours after the shooting, a group of approximately 200 mostly black protestors gathered and began threatening police officers, setting local businesses on fire, attacking white bystanders and looting local shops.
Sources
http://www.breitbart.com/big-government/2016/08/13/milwaukee-riots-after-police-shoot-black-suspect-police-cars-burned-officer-injured/
http://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-3739689/Violent-protests-erupt-Milwaukee-cop-shot-killed-man-following-traffic-stop.html
http://www.infowars.com/video-black-lives-matter-rioters-target-whites-for-beat-downs/
http://webcache.googleusercontent.com/search?q=cache:http://city.milwaukee.gov/ImageLibrary/Groups/ccCouncil/2011-PDF/08-EnclosurestoMilwaukeePlanst.pdf
https://www.scribd.com/document/321030516/Police-Body-Cams#from_embed
http://www.discoverthenetworks.org/viewSubCategory.asp?id=1672
Freedomain Radio is 100% funded by viewers like you. Please support the show by signing up for a monthly subscription or making a one time donation at: http://www.freedomainradio.com/donate
Get more from Stefan Molyneux and Freedomain Radio including books, podcasts and other info at: http://www.freedomainradio.com
Amazon Affiliate Links
US: http://www.fdrurl.com/Amazon
Canada: http://www.fdrurl.com/AmazonCanada
UK: http://www.fdrurl.com/AmazonUK
MP3: http://www.fdrpodcasts.com/#/3380/milwaukee-wisconsin-police-shooting-and-riots-true-news
Soundcloud: https://soundcloud.com/stefan-molyneux/fdr-3380-milwaukee-wisconsin-police-shooting-and-riots-true-news
On Saturday at 3:30pm in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, two men fled from police on foot after a routine traffic stop. Two police officers pursued the suspects and after one of the suspects presented a semi-automatic pistol to police – he was shot and killed.
The suspect was told to drop his gun, but didn’t comply, leading to the officer firing several times, hitting the man twice, once in the chest and once in the arm. The officer involved was wearing a body camera during the incident.
In mere hours after the shooting, a group of approximately 200 mostly black protestors gathered and began threatening police officers, setting local businesses on fire, attacking white bystanders and looting local shops.
Sources
http://www.breitbart.com/big-government/2016/08/13/milwaukee-riots-after-police-shoot-black-suspect-police-cars-burned-officer-injured/
http://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-3739689/Violent-protests-erupt-Milwaukee-cop-shot-killed-man-following-traffic-stop.html
http://www.infowars.com/video-black-lives-matter-rioters-target-whites-for-beat-downs/
http://webcache.googleusercontent.com/search?q=cache:http://city.milwaukee.gov/ImageLibrary/Groups/ccCouncil/2011-PDF/08-EnclosurestoMilwaukeePlanst.pdf
https://www.scribd.com/document/321030516/Police-Body-Cams#from_embed
http://www.discoverthenetworks.org/viewSubCategory.asp?id=1672
Freedomain Radio is 100% funded by viewers like you. Please support the show by signing up for a monthly subscription or making a one time donation at: http://www.freedomainradio.com/donate
Get more from Stefan Molyneux and Freedomain Radio including books, podcasts and other info at: http://www.freedomainradio.com
Amazon Affiliate Links
US: http://www.fdrurl.com/Amazon
Canada: http://www.fdrurl.com/AmazonCanada
UK: http://www.fdrurl.com/AmazonUK
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.