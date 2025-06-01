BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
CTP (20250712 S3E108) Memes 2 (Plant Seed, give it time to Grow, don't Push) BTS/SP Video
CTP (S3E108) Plant, Don't Preach: The Christian's Guide to Meaningful Impact (aka: Memes part 2 episode)
We explore the critical balance between prayer and action in Christian life, focusing on the principle that our job is to plant seeds while God's role is to change hearts. This episode challenges the notion that prayer alone is sufficient, urging Christians to take meaningful action in alignment with biblical teachings.
• Like gardening, we must plant seeds of goodness before expecting God to help them grow
• Inaction makes us complicit in the evil that results—"Only thing required for evil to prevail is good people do nothing"
• Getting off our knees and taking action is essential to seeing God's work manifested  

