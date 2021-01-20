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Hitlers Henchmen The Secretary Martin Bormann_360p
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51 views • January 20, 2021
I heard (allegedly) that he made it to Argentina. His kids and wife got stuck in Italy since the wife got cancer and died. Many took (escaped) the route through Austria (over the mountains) and ended up taking the boat or taking a plane. allegedly, the top nazis took other routes since they did not want to mix with the "regular" people.
If he escaped, as I heard, then he did not take the above ground escape route in Berlin like everyone else, then he knew something else just like everyone else that "dissapeared".
If he escaped, as I heard, then he did not take the above ground escape route in Berlin like everyone else, then he knew something else just like everyone else that "dissapeared".
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