Our Lady's Message to Luz de Maria on World Domination is upon Humanity

Quo Vadis

Oct 17, 2022 The Blessed Mother in her message to stigmatist Luz de Maria de Bonilla, on July 30, 2018:

“My you not be frightened by what Heaven has declared to you so that you may prepare, but may that which you know be what leads you to increase your faith, the desire to save the soul and the desire to cooperate in the salvation of souls.”

On Oct. 3, 2022, the Blessed Mother again had a message coursed through Luz de Maria. It is as follows:

“Beloved children of My Immaculate Heart, people of My most beloved Son:

“I love you, I hold you in my maternal heart so that in my heart you might adore the Most Holy Trinity and give thanks for the Infinite Divine Mercy.

“People of my Son:

“This is the time for you to understand that your works and actions must be directed towards the good, setting aside spiritual mediocrity.

“At this time, human beings want to draw attention to their inner selves in order to stand out, without asking themselves or worrying whether excelling personally elevates them above their brothers and sisters, sometimes leaving them lying on the ground.

“As Mother I call you to conversion and not to personal interests, for the Antichrist and his legions have knocked at the door of humanity and his wickedness has been accepted by the people of My Divine Son.

“You already feel crisis, you are already living in crisis; you have been through cries and emerged from them, but this crisis will not be overcome until my Divine Son intervenes.

“All Creation has been changed by the hand of man, just as the human heart has changed.

This is a time of the heightened influence of the evil one over a humanity that has been altered, that is dissatisfied, incomprehensible, estranged from God and unified in its thinking so as to blaspheme against the Most Holy Trinity and against this Mother of humanity.

“My children, you are being unified in your thinking by means of the different electronic media used by the great powers and which you use in order to communicate

“Pay attention, My children: World domination is upon humanity, exerting such a negative influence upon the minds of all, that you will come to work and behave very basely as human beings.

“People of My Son, entrust yourselves to My Divine Son; invite Him to remain with you in all the works or actions of your daily lives; in this way you will remain protected by the Most Holy Trinity, by the Heavenly Legions and by this Mother.

“The works and deeds of My Son's People must continually tend towards the good in order to hinder negative thoughts, because at this moment human beings are continually beset by negative thoughts that are being sent to them and which are not the fruit of human will.

However, since humanity is opposed to my Son and is embracing what is worldly, you are easy prey for evil, which is continually tempting you.

“To free yourselves from temptation you must do good, think good, want God for yourselves and your brothers and sisters.

“Do not permit thoughts contrary to fraternity, contrary to love, to self-giving, to adoration towards the Most Holy Trinity, to devotion towards all the Heavenly Choirs and to veneration towards this Mother.

“Remember, My children:

“ You must subject yourselves to my Son and must continually ask Him for the Blood and Water that flowed from His open side on the cross to be poured out upon you, in order that you would be bearers of good and so that the evil one with his wiles would not penetrate within you.

“Beloved people of My Son, walk rapidly towards Him.

Humanity is hanging by a thread and you must save your souls: save your souls! For you will be severely tested by those who wish to display the power of their weaponry over all humanity.

“Nonetheless, do not fear, My children: My Son will not give you stones for bread - My Son will bring down Manna from Heaven to sustain His children.





“ Work and act within the good and you will receive the goodness and divine blessings necessary for you not to succumb when facing trials.

“I love you, My children, I cover you with My Maternal Mantle, I cover you with My Love.

“ Give me your hand, do not fear: I am my Son’s disciple and I want you to be so as well.

I bless you with My Love, I bless you with My YES to God.”

