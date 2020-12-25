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Canada’s Secret Plan to Train Chinese Troops - CHINA UNCENSORED
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712 views • December 25, 2020
The Chinese Communist Party and the Chinese military has infiltrated the West. Documents reveal the China military planned to observe military training war games in Canada, until the US objected. This is despite China detaining Canadian citizens Michael Kovrig and Michael Spavor after Canada arrested Huawei CFO Meng Wanzhou. But China has successfully infiltrated the West. Operation Fox Hunt in Switzerland. China Australia tensions after Australia called for an investigation into the coronavirus. China investment has crippled the US economy and led to worries Biden China ties would compromise US China relations. And Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has said US China relations are suspect, and Chinese investment has bought of colleges and universities across America.
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