The Silent War Ep. 6096: Fauci BUSTED! Abortion Fight, Aus to Kill Vax Refusers, Economic Cliff

In this episode of The Silent War-Fauci busted lying to congress about funding gain of function and chimera viruses in wuhan!The Abortion battle heats up in America.Australian government to murder Covid vaccine refusers via denial of medical service and exclusion from the market.And 7 million are set to lose unemployment benefits as pandemic programs expire amidst dramatically rising costs of living - including food.All of this, and much more.Article links:For breaking news from one of the most over the target and censored names in the world join our 100% Free newsletter at www.NemosNewsNetwork.com/newsAlso follow us at GabNemos News is 100% listener funded. Thank you for your support in our mission to Break the Cycle of Fake News.If you value our work please consider supporting us with our vetted patriot sponsors!www.NemosNewsNetwork.com/sponsorsShop Patriot & Detox the Deep State with www.RedPillLiving.com, Home of Sleepy Joe - the world's most powerful all natural sleep formula & The Great Awakening Gourmet Coffee for Patriots."Our Specialty, is Waking People Up."Other LinksJoin our Telegram chat: www.NemosNewsNetwork.com/chat