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JULY 29TH 2021 EPIC COMMUNICATION FOR ALL POLICE VINCE GIRCYS RETIRED OPP OFFICER
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1055 views • July 30, 2021
THIS MUST BE SHARED FAR AND WIDE TO ALL POLICE DETACHMENTS
WE HAVE A CRISIS IN CONSCIOUSNESS....WE ALL HAVE BEEN LIED TOO...
Veteran of 32 Years with the OPP Calls out all police retired and active to DO YOUR DUTY HONOR YOUR OATH!
Our fellow man and woman who put their lives on the line everyday it's time to get on the right side of history.
Vince is a man of honor and KNOWS WE ARE ALL BEING LIED TO and doesn't hold back in this interview.
Christopher James is leading the charge with police to see the common law is restored at our public courthouse to hold ALL of these corrupt people who have committed these horrific acts against us... are ALL held accountable... especially the robed ones.
God Speed
Find Christopher at the below platforms...
Telegram: t.me/aWarriorCalls
Live Stream Link: aWarriorCalls.com/LiveStream
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC4xG9TWLBIuWZuGXwVaS20w?
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/awarriorcalls
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/K6tBDPiVYwHO/
Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/c-443257
WE HAVE A CRISIS IN CONSCIOUSNESS....WE ALL HAVE BEEN LIED TOO...
Veteran of 32 Years with the OPP Calls out all police retired and active to DO YOUR DUTY HONOR YOUR OATH!
Our fellow man and woman who put their lives on the line everyday it's time to get on the right side of history.
Vince is a man of honor and KNOWS WE ARE ALL BEING LIED TO and doesn't hold back in this interview.
Christopher James is leading the charge with police to see the common law is restored at our public courthouse to hold ALL of these corrupt people who have committed these horrific acts against us... are ALL held accountable... especially the robed ones.
God Speed
Find Christopher at the below platforms...
Telegram: t.me/aWarriorCalls
Live Stream Link: aWarriorCalls.com/LiveStream
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC4xG9TWLBIuWZuGXwVaS20w?
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/awarriorcalls
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/K6tBDPiVYwHO/
Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/c-443257
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