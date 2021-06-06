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My Serenity Prayer - working to be at peace in a world that challenges that
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10 views • June 06, 2021
I used the last snow day of the season as a backdrop to talk about an ugly world that challenges us to live the advice in The Serenity Prayer.
Serenity to accept what I cannot change
Courage to change what I can
Wisdom to know the difference
Serenity to accept what I cannot change
Courage to change what I can
Wisdom to know the difference
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