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PILOTS ARE LOSING THEIR FITNESS TO FLY DUE TO THE VACCINES
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331 views • December 30, 2021
From Elgato Weebee
Have you tied to travel by plane lately? Have you seen how many flies have been cancelled by reasons related to personnel? There is an increase in "accidents" with smaller planes that use only one pilot. There are pilots flying commercial airliners who received COVID vaccines and are not in top shape for flying safely. Many pilots have died suddenly in suspicious circumstances. Traveling by plane has become riskier than ever, even passengers are suffering mental breakdowns and fighting with the crew and with other passengers.
Have you tied to travel by plane lately? Have you seen how many flies have been cancelled by reasons related to personnel? There is an increase in "accidents" with smaller planes that use only one pilot. There are pilots flying commercial airliners who received COVID vaccines and are not in top shape for flying safely. Many pilots have died suddenly in suspicious circumstances. Traveling by plane has become riskier than ever, even passengers are suffering mental breakdowns and fighting with the crew and with other passengers.
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