Israeli Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich has confirmed plans to seize Palestinian property and convert it into what he calls “Jewish settlements in Gaza.”
"There will be no Hamas in Gaza... there will be Jewish settlement in Gaza"
"First of all, because this is the land of Israel and it belongs to us, and without settlement there will be no security"
The genocidal Greater Israel agenda has not been stopped, it simply has been paused for now.
Source @Real World News
