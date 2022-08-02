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Is The Cross of Christ Foolish?
This video my friends made shows us how what is foolishness to man is actually wise in God's eyes. Who is willing to see form God's perspective?
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#truth #love #jesus #christ #believe #faith #christian #jesuschrist #christianity #gospel #obey