BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Medical industrial complex & war on sickness ~ why be in denial any longer ~
TheProphet-Barnebus
TheProphet-Barnebus
19 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
50 views • 7 months ago

In this discussion we will talk about how mainline doctors in association with big pharma do not care about your health, but they are programmed drug pushers. We will talk about why homeopathy is the way to go as opposed to the allopathic approach to health care. We will continue to sound the alarm on taking those population control vaccines. Finally, we will be sharing the latest Highwire episode 391 Health Revolution.


References:

- The Highwire episode 391 Health Revolution

  https://rumble.com/v5ggb3v-episode-391-health-revolution.html?playlist_id=watch-later

- Dr. Strange Love

  https://archive.org/details/dr-strangelove-or-how-i-learned-to-stop-worrying-and-love-the-bomb

- Dead Doctors Don't Lie

  - https://vimeo.com/441241176

  - https://thewallachrevolution.com/dead-doctors-dont-lie/

  - http://thewallachfiles.com/about-dr-wallach/published-books-videos-audio/dead-doctors-dont-lie/

- Covid 19: the great reset

  https://archive.org/details/covid-19_great_reset_schwab

- TTAC

  https://rumble.com/c/TheTruthAboutCancerOfficial

- TTAV presents Remady

  https://rumble.com/c/c-6398192


Keywords
vaccinesmaskwarmedicinemedicalhomeopathynaturalonsickness19complexindustrialallopathycovid
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy