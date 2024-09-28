Medical industrial complex & war on sickness ~ why be in denial any longer ~

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
In this discussion we will talk about how mainline doctors in association with big pharma do not care about your health, but they are programmed drug pushers. We will talk about why homeopathy is the way to go as opposed to the allopathic approach to health care. We will continue to sound the alarm on taking those population control vaccines. Finally, we will be sharing the latest Highwire episode 391 Health Revolution.
References:
- The Highwire episode 391 Health Revolution
https://rumble.com/v5ggb3v-episode-391-health-revolution.html?playlist_id=watch-later
- Dr. Strange Love
https://archive.org/details/dr-strangelove-or-how-i-learned-to-stop-worrying-and-love-the-bomb
- Dead Doctors Don't Lie
- https://thewallachrevolution.com/dead-doctors-dont-lie/
- http://thewallachfiles.com/about-dr-wallach/published-books-videos-audio/dead-doctors-dont-lie/
- Covid 19: the great reset
https://archive.org/details/covid-19_great_reset_schwab
- TTAC
https://rumble.com/c/TheTruthAboutCancerOfficial
- TTAV presents Remady
https://rumble.com/c/c-6398192