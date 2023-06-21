Create New Account
The Rock Almighty Shaker Of Heaven And Earth. Congrats! You Are Dangerous?
US Sports Radio
@ Apple Music - https://apple.co/3R0qwH4
@ Amazon Music - https://amzn.to/3S6Kcub


Congratulations Warriors of Light. You have essentially elevated Jesus to Public Enemy #1! https://bit.ly/ChristianityDangerous
If you love God, Family, Country, and Freedom you are now in the crosshairs of the enemy.
Now we are the body of Christ. There is no reason to fear as this was prophesied from the word of God throughout the bible. We now must prepare our families and communities to deal with this satanic attack the way Jesus would. Lead with love, walk, in the truth, and manifest his power over the forces of darkness clouding this world. Read the end of the book. We win! Let's Rock!

Video credits:
Designating Christians as Dangerous (Hank Unplugged Short)
Bible Answer Man
https://www.youtube.com/@BibleAnswerMan

Angelica - Danger Zone
@ Apple Music - https://apple.co/3CqCRQd
@ Amazon Music - https://amzn.to/3JqgJt3
Real 80s CCM
https://www.youtube.com/@Real80sCCM

4 Hours Of Christ-centered Rock 'n' Roll for your soul!
The Rock Almighty Shaker Of Heaven And Earth Daily
On US Sports Radio!
http://www.USSportsRadio.net

