Media focuses on Trump as China advances militarily and economically!
gocephas
Published Yesterday |
Scarborough has a Joe Biden moment. This is the Kerry Kinsey Show speaking Truth in Love telling the world about Jesus Christ. So far no apologies from CBS News anchor O'donald. Kerry talks about the managing editor of CBS News. She tried to refute Donald Trump's claim that the FBI ceased his passports in that raid. Then his team showed her the proof. The facts get in the way of the story. Mirrored

Keywords
fbidonald trumpkerry kinseypassports

