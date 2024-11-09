Asking College Students TRUMP or HARRIS until we get KICKED OUT! | YNN on the Ground

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Misericordia University, Dallas, PA
(RYAN ROMAN, JOSH SALVATERRA JR, JOHN SALVATERRA)
Since PA can decide the whole election and in PA Luzerne county might decide PA. So our county might decide the entire 2024 election. We asked students at our local college who they would support then we campaigned for Trump after we got kicked out.
