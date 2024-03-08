Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Horrifying Moments! How Ukraine Sunk Russia's Newest Patrol Ship Near the Kerch Strait
channel image
High Hopes
3096 Subscribers
Donate Subscribe Star
185 views
Published Yesterday

US Military News


March 7, 2024


The Ukrainian military intelligence agency dropped a bombshell on Tuesday, announcing that a special operations unit had successfully destroyed the large patrol ship Sergey Kotov overnight.


This vessel, commissioned in 2021, was reportedly hit near the Kerch Strait, a strategic location that separates Crimea from Russia. Sergey Kotov, equipped to carry cruise missiles and accommodating around 60 crew members, is a modern and vital asset for the Russian Navy.


Ukrainian intelligence reports a grim toll from the alleged sea drone attack – seven people killed and six injured after the Sergey Kotov was allegedly hit in the early hours of Tuesday morning.


Note: Thumbnails are for illustration purposes only


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BJ4JsSwWxJ4

Keywords
russiawarus military newsukrainekerch straitsunkpatrol ship

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket