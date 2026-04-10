Qatar: Montage destruction by Iranian strikes on US Al-Udeid Air Base in Qatar - Al Jazeera report

Al Jazeera published a short montage of the destruction caused by Iranian strikes on Al-Udeid Air Base.

(This was the largest US military base in the Middle East).

Adding, thumbnail image of this... also found a slightly longer video clip, might post...?:

First-time images published by Al Jazeera show damage resulting from an Iranian drone strike on the U.S.-made AN/FPS-132 Block 5 Upgrade Early Warning Radar (UEWR) near Umm Dahal in Qatar.

The radar appears to have sustained substantial internal damage.