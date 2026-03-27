"Here I am, O Nasrallah. We have not and will never retreat" - Hezbollah fighter dressed in a white martyrdom shroud

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"Here I am, O Nasrallah. We have not and will never retreat."
A Hezbollah fighter dressed in a white martyrdom shroud delivers a message from a rocket battery during the bombardment of Kiryat Shmona. The card he's holding card reads: "O our master and lord — with our blood, our tears, our souls and our lives."
These are the ghosts the IDF are scared of.