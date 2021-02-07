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Dune 1984 Alternative Edition Redux [Spice Diver Fan Edit] [July 2012]
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65 views • February 07, 2021
I do not hold any rights to the film, nor' the fan edit what so ever. All rights are reserved to the creators of Dune (1984) and the fan Spice Diver.
***DUNE (1984) THE ALTERNATIVE EDITION REDUX - Notes by Spicediver***
FANEDIT RELEASED: July 2012
RUNNING TIME: 178 minutes
AVAILABILITY: AVI, MP4, DVD-9 (double layer)
SUBTITLES: English & Spanish available at Subscene.com
MORE INFO: Fanedit.org + Digital-Fandits.com
DISCLAIMER
Fanedits are not for sale and provided under fair-use provisions for the sole purpose of discussion, exposition and education. Please support the artists and buy the original DVDs.
ABOUT THIS FANEDIT
A film that’s been admired, hated and puzzled-over in fairly equal amounts, writer/director David Lynch’s ambitious 1984 adaptation of Frank Herbert’s science fiction novel gets an extensive fanediting treatment in Dune The Alternative Edition Redux. This is my third and final cut of an edit I first released in 2008 and again in 2009. As previously, it draws on the heavily cut Theatrical Version, the controversial Extended “TV” Version and a selection of Deleted Scenes and soundtrack cues.
The Redux cut is, firstly, an opportunity for me to apply the additional skills I’ve learnt since this fanedit’s original release. Technical improvements include cleaning up dirty footage and completing the blue eyes FX, while creative changes include two new “filmbooks”, a new 4-part structure to the film, and a new ending that’s truer to the remarkable world that Frank Herbert created.
Secondly, Redux has allowed me to respond to some of the criticisms made by fans over the years and make further changes that I think improve the storytelling and presentation. The restoration of Princess Irulan as the film’s narrator is one such example.
For me it’s been a long, exciting and sometimes exhausting journey. I’d particularly like to thank two fanediting communities: Fanedit.org and Digital-Fanedits.com. Without these avenues to promote my work and without the generous input and feedback of enthusiastic members, the Dune movie as I have moulded it simply wouldn’t exist.
David Lynch himself refuses to revisit the film, despite admitting that “there’s something wrong with that movie” and complaining that he never had final cut. So it’s left to us fans to tinker and reshape this curious piece of sc-fi cinema; trying to minimise its many flaws, amplify its many strengths and - in my case - trying to add something new as well.
I hope you enjoy the trip.
Spicediver, July 2012
***THE CHANGELIST***
Following is a comprehensive list of changes based on the two officially released versions of DUNE – the Theatrical Edition and the Extended Edition.
ADDITIONS
* Most scenes and footage unique to the Extended Edition have been used.
* The following Deleted Scenes from the DVD extras have been included:
- The Fremen Reverend Mother’s original opening to the film
- An extension of Fremen housekeeper Mapes testing Jessica
- Thufir and Leto discussing the Fremen’s prophecy about Paul
- An extension of Paul’s talk with Jessica after his waking dream
- The aftermath of Paul defeating Jamis in the knife fight
- The Fremen priest telling Paul he may be the fulfilment of their prophecy
- A shot of Jessica in labour with Alia
- A closeup shot of Fremen warriors shouting “long live the fighters!”
- Thufir Howat’s redemption and death
- Paul taking Princess Irulan as his wife.
* The film has been divided into four “Books”, each with a title frame preceded by a quote from various Dune novels. The original novel by Frank Herbert was divided into 3 books. This fanedit includes these and adds a 4th book to accommodate the structure of the film. The titles are: Book I: The Great Houses; Book II: Dune; Book III: Muad'dib; Book IV: The Prophet.
* Two new filmbooks have been created about the history of the universe, and are seen being read by Paul Atreides during the film. They have been built with material from the Extended Edition's prologue and are designed to match the look and feel of the existing filmbook that appears early in the movie.
Many alterations were done to the conclusion of this film, color corrections, re-adding deleted scenes, even removing scenes that didn't fit well, however I cannot include them all since there are so many. I will include a link in the description detailing them all. This fan edit is purely for educational purposes only.
Source: Dune 1984 Alternative Edition Redux [Spice Diver Fan Edit] [ENGLISH+SPANISH SUBTITLES]
195,827 views • Oct 2, 2020
https://youtu.be/vJykw3H4PDw
Subs: https://downsub.com/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fyoutu.be%2FvJykw3H4PDw
***DUNE (1984) THE ALTERNATIVE EDITION REDUX - Notes by Spicediver***
FANEDIT RELEASED: July 2012
RUNNING TIME: 178 minutes
AVAILABILITY: AVI, MP4, DVD-9 (double layer)
SUBTITLES: English & Spanish available at Subscene.com
MORE INFO: Fanedit.org + Digital-Fandits.com
DISCLAIMER
Fanedits are not for sale and provided under fair-use provisions for the sole purpose of discussion, exposition and education. Please support the artists and buy the original DVDs.
ABOUT THIS FANEDIT
A film that’s been admired, hated and puzzled-over in fairly equal amounts, writer/director David Lynch’s ambitious 1984 adaptation of Frank Herbert’s science fiction novel gets an extensive fanediting treatment in Dune The Alternative Edition Redux. This is my third and final cut of an edit I first released in 2008 and again in 2009. As previously, it draws on the heavily cut Theatrical Version, the controversial Extended “TV” Version and a selection of Deleted Scenes and soundtrack cues.
The Redux cut is, firstly, an opportunity for me to apply the additional skills I’ve learnt since this fanedit’s original release. Technical improvements include cleaning up dirty footage and completing the blue eyes FX, while creative changes include two new “filmbooks”, a new 4-part structure to the film, and a new ending that’s truer to the remarkable world that Frank Herbert created.
Secondly, Redux has allowed me to respond to some of the criticisms made by fans over the years and make further changes that I think improve the storytelling and presentation. The restoration of Princess Irulan as the film’s narrator is one such example.
For me it’s been a long, exciting and sometimes exhausting journey. I’d particularly like to thank two fanediting communities: Fanedit.org and Digital-Fanedits.com. Without these avenues to promote my work and without the generous input and feedback of enthusiastic members, the Dune movie as I have moulded it simply wouldn’t exist.
David Lynch himself refuses to revisit the film, despite admitting that “there’s something wrong with that movie” and complaining that he never had final cut. So it’s left to us fans to tinker and reshape this curious piece of sc-fi cinema; trying to minimise its many flaws, amplify its many strengths and - in my case - trying to add something new as well.
I hope you enjoy the trip.
Spicediver, July 2012
***THE CHANGELIST***
Following is a comprehensive list of changes based on the two officially released versions of DUNE – the Theatrical Edition and the Extended Edition.
ADDITIONS
* Most scenes and footage unique to the Extended Edition have been used.
* The following Deleted Scenes from the DVD extras have been included:
- The Fremen Reverend Mother’s original opening to the film
- An extension of Fremen housekeeper Mapes testing Jessica
- Thufir and Leto discussing the Fremen’s prophecy about Paul
- An extension of Paul’s talk with Jessica after his waking dream
- The aftermath of Paul defeating Jamis in the knife fight
- The Fremen priest telling Paul he may be the fulfilment of their prophecy
- A shot of Jessica in labour with Alia
- A closeup shot of Fremen warriors shouting “long live the fighters!”
- Thufir Howat’s redemption and death
- Paul taking Princess Irulan as his wife.
* The film has been divided into four “Books”, each with a title frame preceded by a quote from various Dune novels. The original novel by Frank Herbert was divided into 3 books. This fanedit includes these and adds a 4th book to accommodate the structure of the film. The titles are: Book I: The Great Houses; Book II: Dune; Book III: Muad'dib; Book IV: The Prophet.
* Two new filmbooks have been created about the history of the universe, and are seen being read by Paul Atreides during the film. They have been built with material from the Extended Edition's prologue and are designed to match the look and feel of the existing filmbook that appears early in the movie.
Many alterations were done to the conclusion of this film, color corrections, re-adding deleted scenes, even removing scenes that didn't fit well, however I cannot include them all since there are so many. I will include a link in the description detailing them all. This fan edit is purely for educational purposes only.
Source: Dune 1984 Alternative Edition Redux [Spice Diver Fan Edit] [ENGLISH+SPANISH SUBTITLES]
195,827 views • Oct 2, 2020
https://youtu.be/vJykw3H4PDw
Subs: https://downsub.com/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fyoutu.be%2FvJykw3H4PDw
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