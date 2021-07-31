FL Gov. DeSantis Leads the Way: 'No Lockdowns, No School Closures, No Restrictions, No Mandates’

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Florida Governor Ron DeSantis (R) on Friday held a press conference at Two Meatballs in the Kitchen restaurant in Cape Coral.
DeSantis led the way and said there will be no lockdowns, restrictions or mandates in the Sunshine State.
“In Florida, there will be no lockdowns, there will be no school closures, there will be no restrictions and no mandates in the state of Florida,” DeSantis said to cheers.
DeSantis also announced an executive order protecting the right of parents to choose whether or not their children wear a mask at school.