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Know the Law. Salt Lake City cops have no clue what they're doing and this is a global issue
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60 views • September 19, 2021
At some point everyone is going to have to learn about God's law. Because that is the only thing that is going to save us when they say that they can rip into your home without a warrant and take your children. I'm gonna keep this topic going in future videos.
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