URGENT: CoronaVirus Frequency Music Ready, More Updates/Resources w/ Sharry Edwards & Jill Mattson

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Sharry Edwards and Jill Mattson join the program to discuss the Coronavirus frequency music file that is now available for people to download and stream.
You can see more at http://SoundHealthOptions.com or at http://CoronaVirusDefence.org
Resource files will be available at http://SarahWestall.com - there is a link on the front page with updates.
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