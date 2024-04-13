Create New Account
Bought and Paid For - How Politicians Get Filthy Rich
Published 15 hours ago

What’s the best way to get rich in America? Start a business? Get a four-year degree? Take a job on Wall Street? Wrong. The answer is get elected to Congress. Imagine buying shares in companies you regulate, or investing in defense contractors right before a war breaks out, or selling your stocks because you found out before everyone else there’s going to be a global pandemic. James Poulos and the Blaze Originals team traveled to Washington, D.C. to expose how members of Congress get filthy rich.

