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RED ALERT EMERGENCY BROADCAST: Top Scientists Around The World Confirm Covid-19 Vaccines Are Sophisticated Bioweapons – FULL SHOW 8/12/21
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460 views • August 13, 2021
For more than 20 years, Fauci and other globalist operatives tested and developed the protein crystal prion weapon they have now released upon humanity. As horrifying as the truth is, humanity is awakening and fighting back. And now that is more import than ever because they’re coming for our children!
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