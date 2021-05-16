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FCG Church Personalized Weekly Proclamation: 1 Corinthians 1:28-31, 20210516
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51 views • May 16, 2021
FCG Church Personalized Weekly Proclamation:
Sunday, May 16, 2021: 1 Corinthians 1:28-31
O my Everlasting, Gracious, Merciful, Almighty, Heavenly, and Righteous Father! Hallowed be Your Blessed Name! Thank You for calling me into Your Heavenly Kingdom through the atoning blood sacrifice of my LORD and Savior Jesus Christ, the Prince of Peace, and my Emmanuel, who is always with us.
Thank you, Glorious Father, for:
28 deliberately choosing me, in Your Great Salvation Plan, an insignificant person in this world, who is despised and persecuted, to minister to my LORD and Savior Jesus Christ, and to bring to nothing those who are famous,
29 that no person should boast in Your presence.
30 But, from You, my EL-SHADDAI, The LORD GOD ALMIGHTY, and through my union with Christ Jesus, who became for me Wisdom from You, Holy Father—as my JEHOVAH-TSIDKENU, The LORD my RIGHTEOUSNESS, my JEHOVAH-MEKADDESH, The LORD my SANCTIFIER, and JEHOVAH, my REDEEMER from the penalty of sin and death —
31 that, as You have commanded, “He or she who boasts or glories, let him or her boast or glory only in the LORD Jesus.”
Thank you, Holy Father, for bestowing upon me all these spiritual and physical blessings, and for answering my prayers in the Blessed Name and Righteousness of my LORD and Savior Jesus Christ! Amen! (1 Corinthians 1:28-31 personalized KJV)
* * * *
Worship the LORD Jesus Christ with First Century Gospel Church on Sunday Service @ 10:30 AM EST. Contact us: [email protected].
GOD's spiritual and physical blessings to you IN Christ Jesus! Amen!
Sunday, May 16, 2021: 1 Corinthians 1:28-31
O my Everlasting, Gracious, Merciful, Almighty, Heavenly, and Righteous Father! Hallowed be Your Blessed Name! Thank You for calling me into Your Heavenly Kingdom through the atoning blood sacrifice of my LORD and Savior Jesus Christ, the Prince of Peace, and my Emmanuel, who is always with us.
Thank you, Glorious Father, for:
28 deliberately choosing me, in Your Great Salvation Plan, an insignificant person in this world, who is despised and persecuted, to minister to my LORD and Savior Jesus Christ, and to bring to nothing those who are famous,
29 that no person should boast in Your presence.
30 But, from You, my EL-SHADDAI, The LORD GOD ALMIGHTY, and through my union with Christ Jesus, who became for me Wisdom from You, Holy Father—as my JEHOVAH-TSIDKENU, The LORD my RIGHTEOUSNESS, my JEHOVAH-MEKADDESH, The LORD my SANCTIFIER, and JEHOVAH, my REDEEMER from the penalty of sin and death —
31 that, as You have commanded, “He or she who boasts or glories, let him or her boast or glory only in the LORD Jesus.”
Thank you, Holy Father, for bestowing upon me all these spiritual and physical blessings, and for answering my prayers in the Blessed Name and Righteousness of my LORD and Savior Jesus Christ! Amen! (1 Corinthians 1:28-31 personalized KJV)
* * * *
Worship the LORD Jesus Christ with First Century Gospel Church on Sunday Service @ 10:30 AM EST. Contact us: [email protected].
GOD's spiritual and physical blessings to you IN Christ Jesus! Amen!
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